Echo Park house goes way outside the Modernist box

If cool things come in neat packages, the artistic fence and aqua stairs are the first clues that this Echo Park home is something special. Behind the walls and natural plantings lies a dwelling that embraces modernist sensibilities. An unexpected bonus is that the house sits on more than half an acre — low to the ground in front and taking in treetop views out back. Pathways lead to multiple seating areas and rock gardens.

Address: 1942 Lemoyne St., Los Angeles 90026

Price: $1.895 million

The Modernist house in Echo Park has a split-level design. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 2008

Architect: Rachel Allen

Lot size: 23,515 square feet

House size: 1,769 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Walls of windows, open living and dining space, den/office, built-ins, radiant heating, alarm systems, citrus and pomegranate trees, carport

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90026 ZIP Code in March was $897,000 based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Robert Kallick, (323) 775-6305, and Tatiana Tensen, (937) 243-2349, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Welcome back to the 1960s in serene Altadena

Hollywood Hills contemporary can handle a party crowd

1923 Mediterranean displays a fresh face in Hollywood Hills