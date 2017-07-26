Entrepreneur Ed Fishman seeks $20 million for modern oceanfront retreat

International entrepreneur Ed Fishman, who co-founded the Access Records label with Dick Clark, has listed his home in Malibu’s Escondido Beach area for sale at $19.995 million.

Set on 80 feet of sandy beachfront, the contemporary-style residence makes the most of its setting with walls of windows, an ocean-view wet bar and a private spa. Wrap-around decking is lined with transparent guardrails for clear-through view of the surf and coastline.

The 6,100 square feet of living space holds a two-story living room, a separate dining room, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The media room is equipped with an overhead projector, and an elevator services each floor. A finished basement holds a wine cellar.

The contemporary estate on Escondido Beach takes in unobstructed ocean views from its more than one-third-acre lot. (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography) (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography)

The home, encompassing more than a third of an acre, was built in 1991 for film and television producer Leonard Katzman. Fishman bought the property from Katzman in 1994 for $3.4 million, public records show.

Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Fishman is known for his production of gaming events in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Monte Carlo, among others. As a producer of television and film, his credits include the game shows “Diamond Head” and “Dealer’s Choice.”

The gaming and entertainment industry veteran was also partners with the late Dick Clark at Signature Entertainment, a talent management and booking company for casinos and corporate events.

