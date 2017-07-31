Ed Norton lands John Lautner's Stevens House for $11.8 million — half its original asking price

Ed Norton, who last year lent his voice to the animated comedy “Sausage Party,” has spent some serious mustard on an oceanfront home in Malibu. The actor and activist, by way of a limited liability company, has paid $11.8 million for the John Lautner-designed Stevens House in the gated Malibu Colony community, The Times has confirmed.

Set on 37 feet of sandy beachfront, the modernist triumph draws inspiration for its curved form from the shape of waves. Built in 1968, the wood-and-concrete residence features retractable walls of glass, herringbone-patterned floors and wood slats that filter natural light. An open-air section shelters a swimming pool.

The John Lautner-designed Stevens House, built in the 1960s, sits on 37 feet of beachfront in the Malibu Colony community. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

A step-down living room, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms also lie within nearly 3,400 square feet of interior space. Rear decking and a front courtyard create additional living space outside.

The property was offered four years ago for $22 million, about double what it sold for, records show. More recently it was listed for $13.75 million.

Tracy Maltas of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Norton, 47, has earned Oscar nominations for his performances in “Primal Fear” (1996), “American History X” (1998) and “Birdman” (2015). His other credits include “Fight Club” (1999) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012).

