Eddie Albert's green acreage is for sale in Pacific Palisades

It’s a far piece as the crow flies from the old “Green Acres” set, but Eddie Albert once planted corn in the front yard of a Pacific Palisades home now listed at $19.5 million.

The John Byers-designed California hacienda, built in 1933, was home to the film and television actor for nearly five decades. The well-preserved two-story has been owned for the last dozen years by landscape designer Jay Griffith.

The Pacific Palisades house was the home of late actor Eddie Albert for five decades. (Luke Gibson) (Luke Gibson)

The expansive property encompasses 33,000 square feet with canyon, mountain and ocean views. The gated estate includes a main house, several outdoor pavilions and a swimming pool surrounded by lawn.

The house, maintained in its period style, is entered through a two-story foyer. A living room with an oversized fireplace, a vintage pub room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the more than 4,800 square feet of living space.

Albert, who died in 2005 at 99, was known for his portrayal of Oliver Wendell Douglas on the 1960s series “Green Acres,” “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Petticoat Junction.” He earned Oscar nominations for his performances in the films “Roman Holiday” (1953) and “The Heartbreak Kid” (1972).

Fran Flanagan of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, are the listing agents.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Bel-Air home of late novelist Jackie Collins sells for $5.1 million

Faye Dunaway’s designer-done condo in WeHo sells for over the asking price

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota makes a play for oceanside cottage in Hawaii