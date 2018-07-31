‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo deals villa in the Hills

After a summer on the market, Ellen Pompeo’s Spanish villa has traded hands in the Hollywood Hills. It sold for $2.765 million, or $30,000 less than the “Grey’s Anatomy” star’s original asking price.
The estate’s double-lot location allows for plenty of outdoor entertaining. Gardens of sculpted hedges and olive trees surround the home, and a palm-topped saltwater pool sits within a flat lawn.
An Old World-style front door kicks off the interior — a 2,456-square-foot space teeming with arched doorways, exposed-beam ceilings and balustrades.
Hardwood floors fill the living and family room. The dining room and kitchen, accented by stainless steel appliances, are lined with Saltillo tile.
Two sets of French doors brighten the master suite and open to a second-story terrace with city light views. There’s a freestanding tub in its bathroom. One more bedroom and bathroom round out the floor plan.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing.
Pompeo, 48, bought the property in 2005 for $1.35 million, records show.
Her starring role as Dr. Meredith Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” landed her a Golden Globe nomination in 2007. On the big screen, she has appeared in “Old School,” “Daredevil” and “Life of the Party.”