Producers Eric Gold and Marcy Kaplan pull in $14.8 million for Beverly Hills estate

Film producer Eric Gold, whose credits include “Scary Movie” and “Major Payne,” and his wife, actress-producer Marcy Kaplan, have sold their home in Beverly Hills for about $14.812 million.

The Tudor Revival-style manor has been listed since June for $16.5 million, records show.

Set at the end of a semi-circle driveway on a half-acre lot, the 1920s home features period-style leaded windows, half-timbering and creeping ivy across the front façade.

Black-and-white checkered floors sit under a wood-beamed ceiling in the formal entry. Two living rooms, one formal and one informal, each have fireplaces.

The Tudor-style home sits on half an acre in Beverly Hills and comes with a two-story guesthouse. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A wood-paneled billiards room boasts a sunken wet bar, and the chef’s kitchen has plastered walls and custom cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast nook and a formal dining room topped with a chandelier.

In addition to the master suite, which has a balcony overlooking the backyard, there are five en suite bedrooms. A two-story guesthouse sets the bedroom total at eight.

Three sets of arched French doors lead outside, where a patio sits adjacent to a pool and spa. Across the half-acre manicured grounds is a basketball court.

Billy Rose of The Agency held the listing. Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency Inc. represented the buyer.

The couple have been active in Hollywood for two decades. Gold’s production credits include “The Wayans Bros.” and “My Wife and Kids,” and Kaplan has starred in “Rough Draft” and “JAG.”

