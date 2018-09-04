Filmmaker Eric Heimbold offers up architectural abode on Abbot Kinney

Filmmaker Eric Heimbold, whose credits range from a sushi-inspired documentary to a Baha Men music video, is ready to make a move in Venice.
His architectural home on Abbot Kinney is listed for $7.88 million.
Right across the street from farm-to-table spot Gjelina, the three-story property opens to 3,010 square feet of industrial-vibe interiors. Brick walls recall a downtown loft. Polished concrete floors run underneath.
On the main level, there’s a step-down living room, a chrome-covered kitchen and a dining area topped by a wiry chandelier. A wall of glass opens to a waterfall courtyard touched up by wall-mounted greenery.
Other open-air highlights include a courtyard with a spa, an outdoor shower and a rooftop deck accessed by the master suite. It’s one of three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Company holds the listing.
In addition to his short films “The Offshore Pirate” and “Blind Sushi,” Heimbold has directed commercials for Doritos and Ford. He also handled the music video for Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out,” which currently has over 38 million views on YouTube.