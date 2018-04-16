Time to jump around? Rapper Everlast parts with Corona home for $1.13 million

Grammy-winning rapper Erik Schrody, better known as Everlast, has sold a Corona home for $1.13 million.
Clad in shingles and painted blue with white trim, the Traditional-style house has an East Coast ambiance. The 5,307-square-foot living space features a wrought-iron and wood spiral staircase, high ceilings and crown molding.
Double French doors in the dining room open to a patio. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room, master bedroom and outside.
The two-story home was built in 2005 and sits on about a quarter-acre. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A saline swimming pool and spa sit in the back yard. Views take in the surrounding mountains.
Schrody, 48, gained fame as the front man for House of Pain, known for the hit song "Jump Around." He won a Grammy, along with Carlos Santana, for "Put Your Lights On."
Heather Stevenson and Mark Stevenson of Reliance Real Estate Services were the listing agents. Ted Jenkins of Windermere Real Estate Tower represented the buyer.
