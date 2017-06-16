$28-million spec house honors former Trousdale estate of Rat Pack star Dean Martin

In the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills, a spec house built on the former site of Rat Pack star Dean Martin’s residence has been introduced to the market for $27.95 million.

The developer of the modern estate, Patrik Mirahmadi, said he tried to emulate the former Rat Pack home by including glamorous entertainment options and an indoor-outdoor feel that is expressed through a 12-foot wall of glass that separates living spaces.

Martin called the previous residence, located in the heart of the celebrity-popular neighborhood, home from 1988 to 1995. Other Trousdale residents have included such entertainers as Frank Sinatra, Tony Curtis, Elvis Presley and Ray Charles. Prior to Martin, the estate was owned by David Janssen, star of the hit series “The Fugitive” (1963-67).

The newly built spec house in Beverly Hills sits on the site of Dean Martin's former home. (Adrian Anz) (Adrian Anz)

Martin, nicknamed “the King of Cool,” was a singer, actor and comedian. He was comedy partners with Jerry Lewis before starring on his own television program, “The Dean Martin Show.” Martin also had dozens of hit singles including “That’s Amore” and “Everybody Loves Somebody.”

The new property sits on a nearly full acre lot and has a long, gated driveway. The driveway gives it a private feel, Mirahmadi said, that sets it apart from other homes in the neighborhood that sit on the street.

Beyond the front gates, the estate features walls of marble around the entrance. The living room is a spacious area with a bar and motorized glass doors. There is also a full-size home theater, a gym, an office and a spa. The outdoor area offers open patios with a fireplace, a deck with built-in seating, a fire pit, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

The developer said his personal favorite part of the house is the 15-car display garage.

“I have a showcase garage, it is more like a car show room than a garage,” Mirahmadi said. “It has clear garage doors that make it more of a display than a storage unit.”

Mirahmadi is working on two other developments in L.A. that he plans to release to the market late this summer.

