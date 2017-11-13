Eva Longoria splashes out $13.5 million for Beverly Crest contemporary

Eva Longoria of “Desperate Housewives” fame has bought a renovated home in the Beverly Crest area for $13.5 million.

The two-story house, built in 1996, was renovated and expanded over the last year and has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 11,000 square feet of contemporary living space.

Beyond the custom steel front doors, the home has a vaulted entry, formal living and dining rooms and an office. There are chef’s and staff kitchens as well as a breakfast room with a fireplace. A separate tasting room accompanies the wine cellar.

The contemporary-vibe mansion sits at the end of a long, gated driveway in the Beverly Crest area. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Multiple walk-in closets, a spa-like bath and a den with a bar comprise the master suite, which takes in canyon and treetop views.

Steel-and-glass sliding doors open to a swimming pool and baja deck in the backyard. An outdoor kitchen, a pool house and a lighted north-south tennis court also lie within more than an acre of grounds.

Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent. Loren Judd, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

Longoria, 42, this year appeared on the show “Empire” and the mini-series “Decline and Fall.” As a producer, her credits include “Mother Up!,” “Telenovela” and “Devious Maids.”

Last year she married businessman José Bastón.

