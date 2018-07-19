Hollywood Hills West home tied to filmdom's famous Fairbanks family lists for sale

A Hollywood Hills West home where Robert P. Fairbanks, brother of actor-filmmaker Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and former president of United Artists Studio Corp., once lived is for sale at $3.1 million.
Originally designed by architects Arthur and Alfred Heneman, the gated two-story was later remodeled by Charles and Henry Greene, who incorporated elements of the Arts and Crafts movement into the 1914-built home. It was later restored by New York designer William Sofield during his decade of ownership from 1997 to 2007.
Obscured from the street by tall hedges and palms, the home has four bedrooms, 4.75 bathrooms and a powder room. Hand-painted art panels by Nancy Lorenz create visual interest in the vaulted-ceiling living room, which is anchored by a tiled and wood-burning fireplace. In the kitchen, newer appliances pair with a restored Magic Chef stove.
Other features include a secret passage linking the home’s game room, wine room and gym to the swimming pool grotto. The guest house, once used as a post-production suite by cinematographers Salvador Lleo and Dominique Martinez, has been converted into a home theater.
The house sits on about a third of an acre with two garden terraces, a koi pond and new landscaping.
Ron Holliman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
The home was rumored to have been purchased by Douglas Fairbanks during his relationship with Mary Pickford. Robert Fairbanks, who also supervised the construction of United Artists studio, was living at the home when he died in 1948, according to The Times’ archives.