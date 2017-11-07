There's a new cast at Florence Henderson's Marina del Rey house

Here’s a happy ending to a “Brady Bunch” episode.
The Marina del Rey property last owned by Florence Henderson, the late actress who played the matriarch on the sitcom, has sold for $2.275 million.
Henderson and her second husband, John Kappas, were avid sailors and lived on a boat in the marina for many years before buying the house near the California Yacht Club in 2000 for $1.021 million.
Set on a gated street, the multilevel home has a great room, a family room, a library, three bedrooms and three bathrooms within 3,237 square feet of living space.
The master suite features a reading nook and a fireplace. The third-floor loft leads to a rooftop deck.
Henderson, who died last year at 82, got her start on Broadway and was the first female guest host of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” She is most often identified with her role as mom Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” (1969-1974).
Denise Fast of Re/Max Estate Properties was the listing agent.
