It's a brave new world for the former Aldous Huxley estate

A former home of the late writer Aldous Huxley and his violinist wife, Laura, in Hollywood Hills has sold for $4.3 million.
The view property, built in 1930, has undergone an extensive renovation and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms within 4,066 square feet of living space. The two-story living room features arched windows, a minstrel's balcony and a hand-carved and vaulted ceiling.
The nearly 30,000 square feet of grounds and terraced gardens sit underneath the Hollywood sign, which is visible from the master bedroom windows. There’s also a view of Lake Hollywood.
But perhaps the property’s most distinctive feature is an outdoor amphitheater with curving multitiered seating facing a central stage. A fountain-fed swimming pool, a patio with a fountain and a flat area complete the yard.
Aldous Huxley, who died in 1963 at age 69, is remembered for a body of work including the 1932 futuristic novel "Brave New World.” His final novel, "Island," was written when he lived in the home.
Laura Huxley, who died in 2007 at 96, often used the house as a salon for intellectuals and free thinkers. Among guests were Allen Ginsberg, Timothy Leary and Buckminster Fuller.
The property last changed hands the year after her death for $1.95 million.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams was the listing agent in the latest sale. Sarah Jackson of Compass represented the buyer.