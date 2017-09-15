Former Ice-T party palace is for sale in Hollywood Hills West

A home once owned by Ice-T is for sale in Hollywood Hills West at $8,999,999. The actor/rapper sold the contemporary party palace in 2003 for $2 million.

Featured on “MTV Cribs,” the three-story hillside residence is designed for entertaining. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 4,448 square feet of flashy interior space.

Set on a nearly one-third acre lot, the fortress-like house has panoramic views taking in the cityscape and ocean. Terraces expand the living space out of doors.

The Hollywood Hills West contemporary was once the home of actor/rapper Ice-T. (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, plays a detective on the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The 59-year-old gained fame in the 1980s with the release of his explicit-content labeled “Rhyme Pays” hip-hop album. He is the co-founder of the metal band Body Count.

Joshua Morrow of John Aaroe Group is the listing agent.

