Palm Springs house was once the playground of fitness guru Jack LaLanne

A Palm Springs home previously owned by the late fitness, exercise and nutrition guru Jack LaLanne is for sale at $559,000.
Built in 1960, the 1,649-square-foot home maintains its Midcentury Modern vibe with strong horizontal lines, a flat roof and sliding glass doors.
With views of the desert and mountains, the home includes a living room with a stone fireplace, a dining area, a kitchen and four bedrooms, two of which are master suites. There are three bathrooms.
Set behind a wall and gates, the home has a desert-scape front yard and a swimming pool out back. The pool features LaLanne's old diving board.
A covered barbecue center, a patio and fruit trees — as well as ample parking, RV and boat space — complete the quarter-acre grounds.
The motivational speaker and fitness expert, who died in 2011 at 96, has been called the Godfather of Fitness. Clad in ballet-type slippers and a jumpsuit with "Jack" embroidered on the breast pocket, he became a morning staple on American television starting in the 1950s. He would entreat any young children watching to go get their moms and dads for a workout with the promise of having his white German shepard, Happy, perform a trick.
The fit, barrel-chested athlete led exercises accompanied by organ music as the host of "The Jack LaLanne Show" from 1953 to 1985.
Debra Sander, with the Palm Desert office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is the listing agent.
