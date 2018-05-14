Palm Springs house was once the playground of fitness guru Jack LaLanne

The motivational speaker and fitness expert, who died in 2011 at 96, has been called the Godfather of Fitness. Clad in ballet-type slippers and a jumpsuit with "Jack" embroidered on the breast pocket, he became a morning staple on American television starting in the 1950s. He would entreat any young children watching to go get their moms and dads for a workout with the promise of having his white German shepard, Happy, perform a trick.