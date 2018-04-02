Advertisement

Onetime home of skier Lindsey Vonn, listed at $1.45 million, takes in views of several winter resorts

Lauren Beale
By
Apr 02, 2018 | 8:30 AM
The deck and house take in panoramic views in Park City, Utah. (Redfin.com)

The onetime home of Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is for sale in Park City, Utah, at $1.45 million. The house has been rented out at $6,500 a month.

The 4,320-square-foot wood-shingle and stone house takes in expansive views of three ski areas and a nature preserve. Stone fireplaces, hardwood floors, 8-foot alder doors, granite counters and travertine floors are among the features.

The main living area takes in the mountain views. There is an office, a bar, four bedrooms and four baths.

The house, which has a three-car garage, was built in 2006 and sits on about half an acre zoned for up to two horses.

Vonn, 33, sold the lodge-like contemporary for an undisclosed price in 2013, the year she divorced fellow skier Thomas Vonn.

She won a gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, four World Cup overall championships and multiple World Cup titles in downhill, combined and Super-G.

Jason Jentzsch of Park City Realty Group is the listing agent.

