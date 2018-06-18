Advertisement

The onetime Hollywood Hills home of the legendary Louis Zamperini finds a buyer

Lauren Beale
By
Jun 18, 2018 | 8:30 AM
The onetime Hollywood Hills home of the legendary Louis Zamperini finds a buyer
The gated home has 360-degree views taking in the cityscape and the ocean. (Redfin.com)

Here’s a house with a plotline: The former Hollywood Hills home of the late Louis Zamperini, whose life story was the subject of the 2014 film “Unbroken,” has sold for $2.965 million.

A gambrel roofline and rolled eaves give the English Revival-style house, built in 1922, a distinctive look.

Advertisement

A great room with a fireplace and high ceilings, a reading room, a breakfast room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are within the 3,500 square feet of updated living space. A lower level can be used as an office.

Oversized windows take in 360-degree city and ocean views.

Advertisement

Zamperini, who died in 2014 at 97, was a distance runner in the 1936 Berlin Olympics and a World War II prisoner of war in Japan. The bombardier was captured after his plane crashed into the ocean.

The one-third-acre property previously sold in 2015 for $2.19 million.

Nicole Contreras of Nourmand & Associates and Marina “Mina” Mullinax of CA Investors Realty Corp. were the listing agents. Brent Fuchs of Compass represented the buyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement