The longtime haunt of first-ever Bond girl Ursula Andress finds a match

In an apparent flip, the onetime home of “Dr. No” Bond girl Ursula Andress has sold in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $3.1 million.
The actress and model had sold the single-story contemporary last year for $2.28 million. She bought the gated property in 1991, paying $965,000.
The sexy house, built in 1960, looks practically new with freshly painted light-toned walls throughout the 2,747 square feet of interiors. A sleek kitchen with a center island, a family room with a wet bar, formal living and dining rooms, three bedrooms and three bathrooms are among the living spaces.
Light wood and tile floors are further brightened by glass doors that open to the backyard. Patio space frames the oval-shaped swimming pool.
The Swiss actress, 82, won a Golden Globe for her role as Honey Ryder in the first James Bond film “Dr. No” (1962). Her film credits include “Fun in Acapulco” (1963), “She” (1965) and “Clash of the Titans” (1981).
Aouri Makhlouf of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Andrew R. Liberty and John Barrentine of Keller Williams were the listing agents.