Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra's desert retreat, returns at $3.7 million

A Coachella Valley getaway built for legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra has returned to market for $3.695 million.
The rustic retreat, set at an elevation of 4,300 feet on a plateau above Palm Desert, was designed by the singer and actor in collaboration with architect Ross Patton. Completed in 1967, Sinatra would christen the home Villa Maggio in a nod to his Oscar-winning performance in “From Here to Eternity.”
Reached by a gated road or private helipad, the 7.5-acre property centers on a Midcentury lodge made of wood and stone. The main house, restored and maintained by its current owner, features beamed and vaulted ceilings, period fixtures and multiple viewing decks. The five fireplaces were built using locally sourced stone.
Including a two-story guest house and a separate pool house, there are nine bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms in more than 6,400 square feet. Each structure is equipped with a kitchen. The pool house includes two saunas.
Outside, desert landscapes and flagstone patios surround a swimming pool and separate spa. Elsewhere is a lighted tennis court and a fire pit. An outdoor dance floor sits between the pool and tennis court.
The property previously was offered a year ago for $3.9 million. It last sold in 1998, records show.
Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Scott Palermo and Jim Sanak of Harcourts Desert Homes share the listing.
Sinatra, who died in 1998 at age 82, had timeless hit songs that include “Strangers in the Night,” “My Way” and “New York, New York.” Two years ago marked the 100th anniversary of his birth.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
