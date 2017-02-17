French government lists property in Ivanka Trump's D.C. neighborhood for $5.6 million

In Los Angeles, celebrity- and tycoon-packed areas include Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and Malibu’s Broad Beach. But across the country, it’s Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood that boasts both star and political power.

Over the past year, new residents such as the Obamas, Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump have drawn the nation’s eye to the enclave. Now it appears at least one party is looking to cash in while interest is high.

An unused plot of land owned by the French government has come on the market in the neighborhood for $5.6 million.

The property sits next door to the French ambassador’s estate and consists of three parcels totaling more than half an acre. Both the ambassador’s residence, designed by Parisian architect Viscount Jules Henri de Sibour and built in 1911, and the land have been owned by France since 1936.

The undeveloped property, about six-tenths of an acre, in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood sits next door to the French ambassador's residence. (HomeVisit) (HomeVisit)

The sale is intended to free up resources for future investments, Emmanuel Lachaussée, a representative of the French embassy, said in a statement.

It’s also a rare opportunity for development in one of the prominent neighborhoods in the Washington metropolitan area, according to Coldwell Banker agent Alex Vendetti, who shares the listing with Compass’ Morrell-Roth team.

“This is the first time in four decades that I’m aware of when residentially zoned, raw land has been available for purchase in Kalorama and is being offered on the open market,” Vendetti said in a statement. “This property allows a buyer the opportunity to build their own image in a prominent neighborhood that has had its fair share of notable residents including past presidents, celebrities and royal dignitaries.”

Those notable residents include Trump, the daughter of the president, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who recently moved into a home in the neighborhood. The six-bedroom house sold in December for $5.5 million — although it’s not yet known whether the couple bought it or will rent it from the buyer, says the Washingtonian.

Nearby is the stately mansion that Barack and Michelle Obama reportedly leased last year. Owned by Joe Lockhart, former press secretary to President Clinton, the home has nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in roughly 8,200 square feet of living space.

Also in the neighborhood is Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Bezos’ latest purchase: a 10-bedroom mansion he acquired in October for $23 million in cash, reports the Washington Post.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard sells Seattle bungalow for over the asking price

'Bold and the Beautiful's' Rena Sofer is ready to part with Sherman Oaks home

'Modern Family' creator Steven Levitan sells Brentwood traditional for $9.77 million

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seek $6.45 million for Malibu compound