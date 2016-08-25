Former Angels slugger Garret Anderson seeks $11 million for Irvine mansion

Former Angels outfielder Garret Anderson is looking to catch a buyer for his Orange County home. He’s put the mansion-estate on more than an acre in Irvine’s Shady Canyon area on the market for about $10.995 million.

Built in 2009, the Spanish-style estate is entered through a front courtyard with a fountain decorated in bright tile. Archways, clay roof tiles and a rotunda entry lend a classic look to the home of 9,500 square feet.

Inside, white-plastered interiors feature a circular foyer that opens to a living room with a fireplace. A formal dining room, a library and a chef’s kitchen with a La Cornue range also lie within two floors of living space. Including a guest suite with a full kitchen, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The Spanish-style mansion sits on more than an acre of grounds in a gated Irvine community. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

For entertaining, a lower wing hits a home run in the amenity department with a game room, a home theater and a gym. A custom wine cellar evokes an Old World ambiance with brick walls, period fixtures and a groin vault ceiling.

Outdoors, canyon and golf course views form the backdrop for a swimming pool and a pavilion. Succulent and rose gardens, courtyards, loggias and lawns complete the setting.

Brian Backstrom of Teles Properties holds the listing.

Anderson, 44, made three all-star teams and won a World Series across 15 seasons with the Angels. The outfielder is the franchise record-holder in hits with 2,368 and runs batted in with 1,292, among other accolades.

He was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame earlier this year.

