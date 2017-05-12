Producer Gary Benz sells post-and-beam home in Sherman Oaks

Reality-documentary show producer Gary Benz has sold a home in Sherman Oaks for $2.15 million. He bought the property in late 2013 for $1.375 million, public records show.
The 1953 post-and-beam house sits on about a third of an acre, surrounded by mature live oak and redwood trees. The 3,560 square feet of interiors include open-plan living space, a high-ceiling kitchen with a breakfast nook, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Two fireplaces, a dual-vanity bathroom and a walk-in closet are among the details. A balcony overlooks the swimming pool, which has waterfalls and a spa.
Benz has served as executive producer on such shows as “Intervention,” “Sex Sent Me to the ER” and “Untold Stories of the ER.”
Donovan Healy of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Burk Bakman of Keller Williams represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
MORE HOT PROPERTY:
Wyoming ranch once owned by 'Gunsmoke' writer Ron Bishop seeks $8 million
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach lists updated town home in Solana Beach
‘Breaking Bad’ producer Michelle MacLaren parts with rustic Nichols Canyon home