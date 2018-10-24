‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ producer Gavin Polone lets go of updated home in BHPO

Gavin Polone, who executive produced “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Gilmore Girls,” has handed off a 1950s ranch in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $2.265 million.
A relist did the trick, records show. Polone found no takers when he offered up the property for around $2.8 million last year, but he curbed the asking price by about half a million dollars this summer.
During his three-year ownership, the interior saw significant redesigns. A wall of stone in the living room was swapped for a minimalist fireplace. Polished concrete floors took over tile in the foyer.
In 2,923 square feet, there are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an office, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a fireplace and a dining area. The gourmet kitchen offers maple cabinetry and black granite countertops around a center island.
Out back, dense landscaping borders a swimming pool and spa. A brick-paver patio and trellis-topped dining area add space to entertain.
Josh Flagg and Bobby E. Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Flagg also represented the buyer.
As an executive producer of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Polone has received six Emmy nominations. On the film side, he holds producer credits on “Zombieland,” “Premium Rush” and “A Dog’s Purpose.”