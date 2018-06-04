Glen Campbell house with recording studio sells in Agoura Hills

A house near Malibu Creek State Park that was owned by late country singing star Glen Campbell has sold in Agoura Hills for $880,000.
The striking feature of the Traditional-style house is a high-end recording studio containing a live tracking room, a vocal booth and a control room complete with an isolation booth and amp room. The studio, which has a separate entrance, was built in what was the three-car garage.
Think lots of fans traipsed through the music room during open houses? Think again. “There is no access to the recording studio unless with listing agent,” read the Multiple Listing Service entry.
No doubt the studio saw some use. Campbell bought the property in 2006 for $780,000.
The 1,938-square-foot house, built in 1965, includes family and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and three updated bathrooms. There’s a stone gas fireplace in the living room. Views from the master bedroom take in the surrounding mountains.
The backyard contains a resurfaced swimming pool. Parkland hiking and biking trails are nearby.
Campbell, who died last year at 81, popularized such songs as "Galveston," "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix." He released more than 70 albums during his lifetime.
Michael Stone of Coldwell Banker handled the transaction.