Glendale estate offers a graceful step back to the '20s

Three tiers of manicured gardens lead up to the front door of this grand estate, set on more than a half-acre in Glendale. Beyond the formal foyer is a great room with 15-foot ceilings and six French doors leading back outside. Expansive front and back yards, a two-story guest house and a swimming pool with a spa complete the grounds.

Address: 1021 Matilija Road, Glendale 91202

Price: $3.085 million

Set at the base of Verdugo Hills, this estate in Glendale includes a two-story guesthouse and a swimming pool. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 1921

Lot size: 24,239 square feet

House size: 4,758 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Library, formal dining room, kitchen island and work station, butler’s pantry, four fireplaces, balcony, basement, three-car garage, circular driveway, gated

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91202 ZIP Code in February was $890,000 based on seven sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 20.9% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Michelle Chavoor, (310) 995-2404, Partners Trust

