Emmy-winning producer Gregory Sills lists Point Dume estate for $8.8 million

Gregory Sills, the decorated awards show and television special producer, has put his home in Malibu on the market for $8.818 million.

Set behind iron gates, the contemporary estate with Mediterranean flair encompasses more than an acre in the Point Dume area. The multilevel home shares the site with a detached studio, a swimming pool and a four-car garage.

The Malibu estate, built in 2001, sits on more than an acre with a swimming pool and a guest house. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

The 6,777-square-foot house, built in 2001, has an open-plan living room, a kitchen with four ovens, a media/game room, a sitting room, a yoga studio and a man cave. There are five en suite bedrooms including an ocean-view master suite.

Terraces and decking create additional living space outdoors. A sunken fire pit, fountains, sitting areas and lush landscaping fill the grounds. Views from the property extend up and down the coastline.

Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.

Sills, known as the “king of awards shows,” has produced such events as the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. He won an Emmy last year for his work on television musical “Grease Live!”

He bought the property in 2003 for $3.275 million, public records show.

