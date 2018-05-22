Director Guillermo del Toro closes a quick sale in Agoura Hills

Chalk up another victory for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The "Shape of Water" director has sold his estate in Agoura Hills for $2.1 million shortly after listing it, records show.
The cul-de-sac home features cinematic views from multiple living spaces, including a two-story living room and a window-lined entertainment room with a wet bar.
Also found in the 5,700-square-foot floor plan are a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A private office is attached to the master suite, which offers a fireplace and bathroom clad in marble.
Stone tiling surrounds a custom pool and spa in the landscaped backyard. A brick gazebo and basketball court sit to the side.
Records show del Toro bought the home in 2010 for $1.633 million. He listed it for $2.195 million in March.
Dave White of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing.
Del Toro, 53, works primarily within the genres of horror and action. Examples of the former include "Mimic" (1997) and "The Devil's Backbone," while his action titles include "Blade II" (2003) and "Pacific Rim" (2013).
After winning the Academy Award for directing, he became the fourth Mexican director in the last five years to capture the honor.
Twitter: @jflem94
