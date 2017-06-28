Case Study house in Beverly Hills was once home to baseball’s Hank Greenberg

The onetime Beverly Hills home of Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Greenberg has come on the market for $9.5 million.

Known as the Fields House, the Regency-style home was designed by noted architect Craig Ellwood and built in 1957 as part of the Case Study program.

Greenberg, who starred for the Detroit Tigers during the 1930s and ’40s, bought the house in 1974 for $258,000 and was its third owner. Following his death in 1986, the property was conveyed to Greenberg’s widow, actress Mary Jo Tarola, better known by her screen name Linda Douglas, who lived there until her passing this year.

Baseball legend Hank Greenberg was the third owner of the Fields House, a Beverly Hills residence designed by Craig Ellwood and built in 1957 as part of the Case Study program. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the steel-framed house sits amid a canopy of mature trees on about an acre. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home shares the site with a one-bedroom guesthouse, a swimming pool and a covered pavilion. A large motor court with a fountain sits just inside the gated entrance.

The interior includes open-plan living and sitting rooms, a formal dining room and a library/den. Skylights top an updated kitchen, which has an island/breakfast bar. There are four fireplaces in 3,384 square feet of living space.

Amy Dantzler and Daniel Banchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Greenberg, who died in 1986 at 75, was a power-hitting first baseman who won a pair of World Series titles with the Tigers. A two-time American League MVP, he was the first baseball player to earn $100,000 in a season and the first Jewish ballplayer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

