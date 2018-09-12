Record producer Harvey Mason Jr. spins off Manhattan Beach home

Music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who has collaborated with such artists as Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson, has another hit on his hands in Manhattan Beach. He’s sold his ocean-view home in the beach community for $5.2 million.
The 5,000-square-foot interior opens in style to a two-story foyer topped by a circular skylight. A winding staircase leads upstairs, where hardwood floors cover the open-space floor plan.
The bright common area combines a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a billiards room and a center-island kitchen before exiting to a covered deck with ocean views.
On the story above, a similar deck hangs off the master suite. Including the guest apartment, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms. An elevator services all three floors.
Bryn Stroyke of Stroyke Properties held the listing. Brett Zebrowski of Palm Realty Boutique represented the buyer.
Mason’s slew of songwriting and production credits include Beyonce’s “Listen,” Justin Beiber’s “Catching Feelings,” Britney Spears’ “Mannequin” and Justin Timberlake’s “Still on My Brain.” Before his music career, he played college basketball for Arizona and competed in the 1988 Final Four.
He bought the property in 2001 for $2.15 million, records show.