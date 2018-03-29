Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan town house quietly sells for $25.6 million

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has quietly sold a brick town house in New York City's Greenwich Village for $25.6 million, the New York Times reports.
Located on Bank Street, the four-story residence spans roughly 5,000 square feet.
Records show Weinstein purchased the property through the limited liability company Thirban Realty Holdings in 2006 for $14.95 million. Public records identify the new owner as Cheget LLC.
The sale comes a few days after Weinstein Co., the film studio Weinstein co-founded in 2005, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware.
The company dismissed Weinstein in October following a bevy of reports accusing the embattled producer of decades of sexual misconduct.
Since the news of the allegations broke, the 66-year-old filmmaker has sold off a number of his real estate holdings including a $10-million house in Amagansett, N.Y., according to Newsday. Another of his holdings, a vacation home Westport, Conn., sold last year for $1.65 million.
Twitter: @jflem94