Studio City home of 'Scooby-Doo' voice actress Heather North seeks $3.6 million

The Studio City home where Heather North, the longtime voice of Daphne Blake on television's "Scooby-Doo," lived for more than four decades has come to market for $3.599 million.
The rustic Traditional, built in 1954, sits high up from the street behind wrought-iron gates that open to a long, brick-accented driveway. A multi-car garage, a guesthouse and a separate art studio also lie within the more than half-acre of grounds.
The 5,230 square feet of living space features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen lined with hexagon-shaped Saltillo tile. The living and dining rooms are split by a freestanding brick fireplace. Windows fill one wall of the space, bringing city and valley views inside.
Outside, there's a brick-rimmed swimming pool, patio space and a separate pool cabana. Next to the cabana is a covered spa.
Donovan Healey and Myles Lewis of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, hold the listing.
North, who died last year at 71, made her debut as Daphne in 1971 in Saturday morning cartoon "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and voiced the redheaded, fashion-conscious teen in various installments for another three decades. The daytime soap "Days of Our Lives" and the 1971 Disney film "The Barefoot Executive" are among her other credits.
She bought the house with husband H. Wesley Kenney, the late Emmy-winning television producer, in 1976 for $124,000, records show.
Also for sale is a Newport Beach home owned by the couple's family trust. The 1950s beach cottage on Balboa Island came on the market earlier this week for $1.95 million, records show.
