PGA pro Henrik Stenson finishes his round at Florida golf community

PGA golfer Henrik Stenson has sold his Orlando, Fla., home for $1.05 million.
Set within the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club and built in 2007, the contemporary Mediterranean features oak floors, crown molding and a surround-sound system throughout the 3,384 square feet of living space.
The first floor contains a living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room and a gourmet kitchen with a marble island. The downstairs master suite includes dual walk-in closets and French doors that open to a courtyard.
The second level has three more bedrooms, a game room and a multipurpose loft.
Outdoor spaces include a heated swimming pool and spa, a summer kitchen and covered patios. There's also a two-car garage with a golf cart garage, a fenced-in backyard and a mud room.
Stenson, 42, has played on the PGA and European Tours. The 6-foot-2 Swede won a silver medal two years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.
Amanda Hoppenjans of Lake Nona Realty was the listing agent. Crystal Grohowski of BHHS Florida Realty represented the buyer.
