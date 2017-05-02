Ocean breezes and views at Hermosa Beach showplace

This contemporary residence takes advantage of ocean and hillside views from its perch on a corner lot in Hermosa Beach. The gated courtyard creates a private entry to the foyer, which features a 30-foot-tall stacked-stone wall. Terraces on each level and the rooftop extend the penthouse-vibe living space outdoors.

Address: 477 25th St., Hermosa Beach 90254

Price: $4.995 million

The modern three-story has terraces on every level.

Built: 2012

Architect: Pat Killen

Lot size: 4,142 square feet

House size: 3,690 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Floating-style staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows, great room, living room, bar, dining room, interior bridge walkway, fenced level lawn, three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90245 ZIP Code in March was $1.55 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Meredith Johnson, Vista Sotheby’s Realty, (310) 541-8271, and Mark Kitching, Partners Trust, (310) 500-1304

