Modern Hidden Hills estate fetches $18.2 million — the area's highest sale price since 2014

A modern estate tucked away in Hidden Hills has sold for $18.2 million, the highest-priced sale in the equestrian community in the last three years.
Presenting contemporary style and equestrian living on a grand scale — over 13,000 square feet on nearly three acres — the 2016-built estate features a resort-style saltwater pool, a 1,200-square-foot guest house and an eight-stall barn surrounded by pastures and Redwood trees.
The custom estate has nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms, complemented by a two-island kitchen, indoor-outdoor bar, music lounge and glass-encased, refrigerated wine cellar.
Rolling hills sprinkled with lush landscaping surround the estate, while the interior spaces are awash in French oak and limestone.
The home was originally listed last year for about $22 million. Its price dropped to just under $20 million in February before it was sold in July to a blind trust. Though little can be deduced from the public record, a TMZ report from May identified Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter better known as the Weeknd, as the buyer.
The secluded Hidden Hills area has long been an alcove for notable celebrities. Tom Selleck, Denise Richards, Jennifer Lopez and Drake have all called the area home at some point. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian set the price record for the area when they bought their home in 2014 for $19.75 million.
The gated community surrounded by a large fence with three security checkpoints offers immense privacy compared with other neighborhoods closer to Los Angeles.
Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Angel Salvador of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.
