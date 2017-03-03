Craftsman style infuses early Highland Park bungalow

L.A. Now
Built in the early 1900s, this Highland Park bungalow retains many of its Craftsman-style details. Box-beam ceilings, built-in cabinetry, window details and the extensive use of wood in the interiors maintain a period vibe. The backyard is planted with plum, nectarine, pomegranate and avocado trees. 

Address: 5927 Tipton Way, Los Angeles 90042

Price: $629,000

Built: 1907

Lot size: 7,500 square feet

House size: 1,239 square feet, three bedrooms, one bathroom

Features: Dining and living rooms, workshop, basement, laundry area, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90042 ZIP Code in January was $705,000, based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Ellen Philips, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 559-3048

