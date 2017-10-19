Hip bungalow in Highland Park seeks $795,000 post-renovation

One might find this Highland Park home hard to recognize after its recent transformation.
After selling as an “investor delight” (Realtor speak for fixer-upper) in February for $450,000, the 1913 bungalow is again on the market sale with a new, contemporary look for $795,000.
An open floor plan lined with hardwood greets residents as they pass through the front door. Inside the renovated bungalow, skylights on the vaulted ceilings bring light into the living room.
Farther in, a dining area sits adjacent to the kitchen, where white walls and cabinetry contrast against black detailing. The island and countertops are quartz.
The master suite, complete with vaulted ceilings of its own, also has backyard access, while black floors and granite tiles highlight the bathroom.
Two other bedrooms and an extra bathroom complete the home’s 1,309 square feet.
Wide doors open to the backyard, where blue steps lead to a patio area equipped with a grill. Landscaping and a small yard topped with market string lights sit beyond.
Brendan Curran of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
