Hip bungalow in Highland Park seeks $795,000 post-renovation

One might find this Highland Park home hard to recognize after its recent transformation.

After selling as an “investor delight” (Realtor speak for fixer-upper) in February for $450,000, the 1913 bungalow is again on the market sale with a new, contemporary look for $795,000.

An open floor plan lined with hardwood greets residents as they pass through the front door. Inside the renovated bungalow, skylights on the vaulted ceilings bring light into the living room.

The three-bedroom bungalow features skylights in vaulted ceilings and a spacious backyard. (Keller Williams Realty) (Keller Williams Realty)

Farther in, a dining area sits adjacent to the kitchen, where white walls and cabinetry contrast against black detailing. The island and countertops are quartz.

The master suite, complete with vaulted ceilings of its own, also has backyard access, while black floors and granite tiles highlight the bathroom.

Two other bedrooms and an extra bathroom complete the home’s 1,309 square feet.

Wide doors open to the backyard, where blue steps lead to a patio area equipped with a grill. Landscaping and a small yard topped with market string lights sit beyond.

Brendan Curran of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Judy Garland’s former Malibu beach house lists for sale at $3.7 million

Music producer Ross Robinson seeks $11.74 million for Venice beach home

‘Real Housewife’ Kelly Dodd sells her ocean-view home in O.C. for $5 million

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino