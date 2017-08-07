Streetwear designer Hiroki Nakamura finds fitting home in Hollywood Hills West

Acclaimed streetwear designer Hiroki Nakamura, who founded cult menswear label Visvim, has landed renowned modernist architect Richard Neutra’s Schaarman House for $7.475 million.

Considered a pristine example of Neutra’s work, the 1951-built, well-preserved home is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in Hollywood Hills West.

Hidden from the street, the four-bedroom home is classic Neutra: wood floors and ceilings, a stacked stone fireplace and an entry garden reflecting pool. Walls of glass look out over the pool and into the pastoral hills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Schaarman House, designed by Richard Neutra and built in 1951, sits on a hilltop in Hollywood Hills West with views in every direction. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

The house also stars in the 2001 indie flick “The Anniversary Party,” which featured Alan Cumming and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The film was shot entirely within the home’s 3,378 square feet of living space.

The property originally came to market in March for $8 million, records show. In June, based on 38 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code was $1.863 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25.9% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland and Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Brian Courville and JB Fung, also of John Aaroe Group, represented Nakamura.

The Schaarman House should suit the vintage-inspired designer well. Born in Tokyo, Nakamura, 46, made his name creating vintage iterations of American workwear. His work has been worn by celebrities such as Kanye West and Rihanna.

