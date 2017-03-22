Those bathroom mirrors? They conceal TVs at futuristic Hollywood Hills house

Hidden televisions built into all bathroom mirrors and the master bathroom shower? A welcome button that turns on fireplaces and other house systems upon entering as well as a sleep button for exiting? A front entrance door with a built-in $15,000 biometric fingerprint recognition control and a doorbell activated camera?

No, this is not a house of the future, but a newly constructed one in Hollywood Hills. The high-tech amenities are paired with sleek lines for a contemporary vibe.

Address: 5873 Spring Oak Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $2.595 million

The newly built modern home is loaded with state-of-the-art technology. (Sharon Scott) (Sharon Scott)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 12,820 square feet

House size: 3,366 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Radiant floor heating, built-in pantry television, eight surveillance cameras, remote-controlled showers, motion-sensor lights in all bathrooms, towel-warming bars, wired theater room, elevator

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in January was $1.42 million based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 29.1% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Anton Smirnov, (818) 915-6612, Sotheby’s International Realty

