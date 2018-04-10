Bond girl Izabella Scorupco seeks a match for Spanish bungalow near Griffith Park

Izabella Scorupco, the actress-singer-model known for her role as Natalya Simonova in the 1995 James Bond film "GoldenEye," has listed her home in Glendale for sale at $1.245 million.
The Spanish-style house is in the Rancho area, a leafy equestrian neighborhood flanked by Griffith Park to the south.
Built in 1939 and since updated, the home has period elements such as a red tile roof and vibrant tile work around the front door. The 2,442 square feet of interior is largely devoted to open-plan space and includes an updated kitchen, skylighted dining room and a living room. A fireplace with a finished concrete surround fills a corner in the family room.
French doors open to grounds containing a swimming pool, a lounge area and lawn. A detached guesthouse has its own courtyard.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house previously changed hands more than a decade ago for $425,000, records show.
Patricia Ruben and Brad Lawrence of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
In addition to her Bond girl role, Scorupco has film credits that include "Vertical Limit" (2000), "Reign of Fire" (2002) and "Exorcist: The Beginning" (2004). Last year the 47-year-old appeared in the movie thriller "Sleepwalker."
