Jack and Lisa Osbourne list their Studio City charmer for $3.45 million

Television personality and producer Jack Osbourne and his wife, Lisa, have put their traditional home in Studio City on the market for $3.449 million.

The New England-inspired spread, built in 2014, sits behind fences and gates on more than a quarter-acre of grounds. Long on curb appeal, the two-story features horizontal and shake siding, crisp-white trim and a covered porch near the front door. Sets of arched windows line the front of the house, adding to the East Coast vibe.

A two-story entry sits just beyond the front door and opens on one side to a formal dining room and, on the other, a living room with a fireplace. A passthrough connects the dining room and and the center-island chef’s kitchen.

The East Coast-inspired traditional sits behind fences and gates on more than a quarter-acre in Studio City. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

A home theater, an office, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within more than 5,600 square feet of interior space. A spa-like bathroom with his and hers vanities, a glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub highlights the master suite.

Outdoors, there’s a covered patio with a fireplace for entertaining. A swimming pool and spa, lawns and a barbecue island complete the grounds.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

Osbourne, the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, has appeared on “The Osbournes” reality show and “Dancing With the Stars.” As a producer, the 31-year-old’s credits include the television series “Alpha Dogs,” “Osbournes Reloaded” and “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.”

He and his wife bought the house three years ago for $3.2 million, records show.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

