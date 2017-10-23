Country music star Jake Owen looks to sell his Tennessee two-story

Country spirit runs through the veins, or history, of this four-bedroom home in Tennessee. The current owner, singer-songwriter Jake Owen, bought the house in 2012 from the daughter of country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Now Owen has listed the contemporary-style home, located half an hour from Nashville in Cheatham County, for sale at $1.5 million.

Surrounded by 7 forested acres, the home is approached by a long driveway lined with mature trees.

A vaulted wood-beamed ceiling hanging over the living room gives the custom-built home a unique feel. A sliding wood door leads into the kitchen, where white detailing contrasts stainless steel appliances. An indoor balcony looks over the two-story family room, outfitted with large windows.

Tucked into the 4,918-square-foot estate are two master suites, one of which comes with a dark hardwood-lined walk-in closet and a bathroom with a massive shower and free-standing tub. An elevator services the home, which also has 4.5 bathrooms, a gym and, of course, a recording studio.

Glass doors lead out to the hardwood patio, where a fireplace is set into a large brick column. A trail leads to a custom tiki bar.

The singer-songwriter bought the place from Lynn’s daughter for $625,000 in 2012, according to public records.

Cheryl Ewing of Fridrich & Clark Realty holds the listing.

Owen, 36, has hits including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Something About a Woman” and “Anywhere with You.” He won the American Country Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2012, and has since toured with Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.

The four-bedroom home is custom-built, featuring a recording studio and a tiki bar. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

