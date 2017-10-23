Country music star Jake Owen looks to sell his Tennessee two-story

Country spirit runs through the veins, or history, of this four-bedroom home in Tennessee. The current owner, singer-songwriter Jake Owen, bought the house in 2012 from the daughter of country music icon Loretta Lynn.
Now Owen has listed the contemporary-style home, located half an hour from Nashville in Cheatham County, for sale at $1.5 million.
Surrounded by 7 forested acres, the home is approached by a long driveway lined with mature trees.
A vaulted wood-beamed ceiling hanging over the living room gives the custom-built home a unique feel. A sliding wood door leads into the kitchen, where white detailing contrasts stainless steel appliances. An indoor balcony looks over the two-story family room, outfitted with large windows.
Tucked into the 4,918-square-foot estate are two master suites, one of which comes with a dark hardwood-lined walk-in closet and a bathroom with a massive shower and free-standing tub. An elevator services the home, which also has 4.5 bathrooms, a gym and, of course, a recording studio.
Glass doors lead out to the hardwood patio, where a fireplace is set into a large brick column. A trail leads to a custom tiki bar.
The singer-songwriter bought the place from Lynn’s daughter for $625,000 in 2012, according to public records.
Cheryl Ewing of Fridrich & Clark Realty holds the listing.
Owen, 36, has hits including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Something About a Woman” and “Anywhere with You.” He won the American Country Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2012, and has since toured with Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley.
