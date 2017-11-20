Onetime James Coburn residence in Sherman Oaks casts a new tough guy

The onetime home of Oscar-winning actor James Coburn has sold in Sherman Oaks for $4.4 million.

Expanded and reimagined by the sellers, the compound centers on a 1950s contemporary set on 2.5 acres. Surrounded by mature landscaping and towering trees, the two-story home is reached by a long driveway that terminates at a motor court.

The Sherman Oaks property, encompassing 2.5 acres, was once home to actor James Coburn. (Hartwick Home Imaging) (Hartwick Home Imaging)

The 7,670 square feet of living space includes a skylighted great room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The downstairs master wing opens to a swimming pool. There’s a three-car garage and a gardener’s workshop.

Coburn, who died in 2002 at 74, sold the house in 1996 for $865,000, public records show. The Western and tough-guy film actor was in such films as “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Great Escape” and “Our Man Flint.” He won an Academy Award for supporting actor for “Affliction” (1997).

Andrew Manning and Megan Mayer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. George Kahwaii of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

