Singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy inks deals for modern Sherman Oaks abode

James Fauntleroy boasts two Grammy awards, collaborations with Rihanna and Drake, and now, a modern home in Sherman Oaks. The singer-songwriter has bought a snazzy pad in the area for $3.135 million, records show.
A recent remodel that transformed the house from Mediterranean style to contemporary did wonders for the property’s value. Before the touch-up, the house traded hands last summer for $1.75 million.
Major changes include hardwood on the garage and front door, wide-plank wood floors instead of tile, and a swimming pool and spa out back. A two-story foyer opens the interior.
In 4,717 square feet, there are five bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms, a stylish kitchen with custom cabinetry, an indoor-outdoor family room and a living room with wine shelves. The space also holds a fireplace backed by a custom black-and-gray backsplash.
For amenities, there’s an office and home theater. The second-story master suite, set under high ceilings, includes a custom bathtub, dual closets and a balcony with valley views.
Outside, the grounds slope down to a lounge deck.
Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Fauntleroy, 34, has written songs for Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna, as well as contributed vocals for Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Kanye West. For writing, he’s twice won the Grammy for Best R&B Song: 2014’s “Pusher Love Girl” and 2018’s “24K Magic.”