‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director blasts off and away from Studio City home

Writer-director James Gunn of “Guardians of the Galaxy” film fame has sold his home in Studio City for $1.875 million — just shy of his asking price of $1.895 million.
The traditional two-story came up for sale in March and had an offer pending after about 10 days. Gunn bought the property in 2002 for $875,000, property records show.
Built in 1956, the 3,825-square-foot house was recently updated and features light hardwood floors, raised ceilings and fireplaces in the kitchen, living room and den. A formal dining room, a breakfast nook, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the other rooms.
Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a raised patio area, lawns, palms and mature trees. A swimming pool and a detached office/studio complete grounds of about a third of an acre.
Louis Woolf of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Ellen Katzman of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Gunn co-wrote and directed the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” His other film credits include “Dawn of the Dead” (2004), “Slither” (2006) and “Super” (2010).
His first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), grossed more than $770 million worldwide.
