Retired slugger Jason Giambi knocks out a home sale outside of Las Vegas

Following 14 years of ownership, retired American League MVP Jason Giambi has dealt his digs outside Las Vegas for $1.055 million.
That’s down $20,000 from his original asking price, but nearly $300,000 more than what the five-time all-star paid for the property in 2004, records show.
Located in the guard-gated Anthem Country Club, the golf course home features 3,962 square feet of living spaces bathed in shades of tan. There’s custom woodwork in the family room and living room, which holds a fireplace with a custom surround.
A formal dining room, center-island kitchen and breakfast nook also inhabit the single-story interior. The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, expands to a lounge and opens directly outside.
In the backyard, a covered patio with a grill adjoins a lawn with a playground. The space soaks in mountain and golf course views.
Nancy Archambault of Windermere Prestige Properties held the listing. Krystell Klingler of Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas represented the buyer.
Giambi, 47, called it quits three years ago after a career that saw him win two Silver Slugger Awards and the AL MVP in 2000. In 20 seasons, he knocked 440 home runs and 1,441 RBIs.