Nightclub owner Jason Lev lists Beverly Crest contemporary for $7 million

Jason Lev, a developer and owner of Silver Lake watering hole Tenants of the Trees, has put a newly built home in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on the market for $7 million.

The contemporary-style home, dubbed the Phineas Residence, is visually dramatic with clean lines, exterior wood accents and rows of clerestory windows. At the edge of the property, a cantilevered guest house gives the illusion of floating over the hillside.

The five-bedroom home, designed by SPACE International, sits on half an acre in Beverly Crest. (PJ McMullan / Shooting LA) (PJ McMullan / Shooting LA)

Designed by SPACE International, the single-story floor plan features an open-plan living/dining room that draws the eye with a black-hued stone fireplace. Other touches of note include custom Machiche wood panels, light oak floors and sliding walls of glass that open to the outdoors.

A chef’s kitchen, a den/media room with a wall of built-ins, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms also lie within the home.

Outdoors, the half-acre grounds center on an infinity-edge swimming pool that is surrounded by lawns and decking. Formal landscaping designed by Kathleen Ferguson completes the setting.

Lev bought the house four years ago for $1.782 million, records show.

Brian Courville and J.B. Fung of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

