Grand Hancock Park mansion built for City of Vernon founder lists for $10.9 million

In Hancock Park, a grand estate built for J.B. Leonis, a banker and industrial developer who founded the City of Vernon, has come on the market for the first time at $10.9 million.
The Mediterranean Revival-style home sits on two lots totalling about an acre that were acquired by Leonis in 1926 for a combined $52,5000. The mansion, which blends Palladian and Italianate design elements, was designed by architect Richard D. King. It has remained in the Leonis family since its completion in 1928.
Fronted by a row of specimen trees, the 9,000-square-foot-plus residence opens to a beamed-ceiling entry hall with a sweeping staircase. The home was built as a showplace for entertaining and features a large-scale living room, a large formal dining room and multiple loggias set beneath groin vault ceilings. A paneled library holds a fireplace.
Other living spaces include five bedrooms as well as separate staff quarters that include a detached cottage. Hidden on the basement level, which has a recreation and media room, is a remnant from the prohibition era: a walk-in liquor vault.
Rolling lawns, fountains, a swimming pool and a pool house make up the grounds. Also on the property is a three-car garage.
