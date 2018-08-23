TV producer JD Roth snaps up a Manhattan Beach home near the office

It should be a short commute for TV personality and producer JD Roth.
The “Biggest Loser” co-creator has paid $3.9 million for a home in Manhattan Beach. The Cape Cod-style spread, built this year, sits a few miles away from the headquarters for 3 Ball Entertainment, the production company Roth co-founded more than a decade ago.
A flagstone path approaches the Dutch front door, which enters into a hardwood-lined open floor plan. Designer touches include crown molding, wood paneling and coffered ceilings. Black-trimmed windows add visual contrast against the all-white interior.
Within about 3,900 square feet of living space are a living room, a dining area, a wine closet and a breakfast nook with built-in seating. An indoor-outdoor family room holds a fireplace. From there, folding doors lead to a covered patio with a fireplace of its own.
The master suite, accessed by sliding barn doors, extends to a balcony.
A lawn fills space between the home and a three-car garage, a detached structure topped by a guesthouse. In all, the propefty offers five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Records show Roth paid above the asking price for the home; it asked $3.795 million when it first hit the market in June.
Robert Freedman and Greg Geilman of ReMax Estate Properties held the listing. Wendi Abrams, also with ReMax, represented Roth.
In addition to producing, the 50-year-old Roth has also hosted reality shows “Unan1mous” and “Endurance.” As an announcer, his credits include “The Biggest Loser” and ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.”
On the real estate side, Roth has been active in Montecito. Two years ago he offered up a 1950s cottage in the area, and the following year bought an East Coast-vibe estate nearby for $7 million.