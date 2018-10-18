Jeff Lewis of ‘Flipping Out’ unveils his latest project in the Hollywood Hills

Jeff Lewis, the interior designer and “Flipping Out” star, has listed a modern tour de force in the Hollywood Hills for $7.95 million.
Lewis spent three years reimagining the multilevel house, which was originally designed in Spanish style and built in the 1920s. A limestone-clad exterior, reclaimed solid oak floors and Nero Marquina black marble countertops are among newly introduced details. The foundation for the home, built into a hillside lot of 4,545 square feet, was reinforced with steel.
The 4,334 square feet of interior is largely devoted to open-place space and includes living and dining rooms, a dual-island kitchen, three bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. In the lower-level great room, there’s a wrap-around wet bar.
The master suite, which has a custom walk-in closet, opens to a 180-square-foot private patio. Another 400-square-foot patio space, with a fire pit, sits off the top floor.
Glass tile surrounds the infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, which are both finished in black pebble. A gated courtyard lies in front.
Carrie Berkman Lewis of Pacific Union International and Boni Bryant of Compass hold the listing.
Lewis, who has starred on “Flipping Out” since 2007, has owned the house twice, real estate records show.
He previously bought the house in 2002 for $860,000 and sold it the following year for more than twice what he paid — $1.75 million. In 2015, Lewis reacquired the home through a corporate entity for $2.484 million.
“Flipping Out” is in its 11th season on Bravo.