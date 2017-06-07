Vintage Craftsman stands the test of time in Jefferson Park

This 1910 Craftsman maintains its period good looks no doubt in large part to its location in the conservation-minded Jefferson Park Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. The extensive use of wooden accents and built-ins hark back to the style popular in the days when William Taft was president. A picket fence secures the pet-friendly yard.

Address: 3600 2nd Ave., Los Angeles 90018

Price: $679,000

The 1910 Craftsman is in the Jefferson Park Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. (Mat Kani) (Mat Kani)

Built: 1910

Lot size: 3,458 square feet

House size: 1,364 square feet, three bedrooms, one bathroom

Features: Living room, dining room, breakfast area, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90018 ZIP Code in April was $585,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.9% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Thomas Lind, (646) 460-4656, Nationwide Real Estate Execs

