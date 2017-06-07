BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Vintage Craftsman stands the test of time in Jefferson Park

Lauren Beale
This 1910 Craftsman maintains its period good looks no doubt in large part to its location in the conservation-minded Jefferson Park Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. The extensive use of wooden accents and built-ins hark back to the style popular in the days when William Taft was president. A picket fence secures the pet-friendly yard.

Address: 3600 2nd Ave., Los Angeles 90018

Price: $679,000

Built: 1910

Lot size: 3,458 square feet

House size: 1,364 square feet, three bedrooms, one bathroom

Features: Living room, dining room, breakfast area, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90018 ZIP Code in April was $585,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.9% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Thomas Lind, (646) 460-4656, Nationwide Real Estate Execs

